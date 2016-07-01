GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 (Reuters) -
* T. Rowe Price Group says as a result of settlement agreements, expects one-time charge in Q2 2016 results will be reduced to about $166 million
* T. Rowe Price says charge is expected to reduce net income, after tax, by about $100 million or about $0.39 in diluted earnings per share of common stock Source - 1.usa.gov/298B432 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.