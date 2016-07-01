BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group - Expects one-time charge of about $166 million

July 1 (Reuters) -

* T. Rowe Price Group says as a result of settlement agreements, expects one-time charge in Q2 2016 results will be reduced to about $166 million

* T. Rowe Price says charge is expected to reduce net income, after tax, by about $100 million or about $0.39 in diluted earnings per share of common stock Source - 1.usa.gov/298B432 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)