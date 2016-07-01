BRIEF-Pultegroup Inc - Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

July 1 Pultegroup Inc

* Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement providing for a senior, unsecured revolving credit facility

* Facility has an uncommitted accordion feature under which company may increase aggregate commitment amount to $1.25 billion

* Amendment increases revolving credit facility amount from $500 million to $750 million, extends maturity date from July 21, 2017 to June 28, 2019 Source - 1.usa.gov/299ZoDW (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)