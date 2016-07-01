BRIEF-Limelight Networks - Massachusetts district court final judgment in Akamai Technologies networks case

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Limelight Networks
* Limelight Networks Inc says Massachusetts district court has entered final judgment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. Et al. v. Limelight Networks case
* Limelight Networks Inc says district court reduced total damages payable by Limelight in this case to approximately $51 million
* Will regain access to about $12 million of $63 million currently held in a letter of credit supporting damages award
* Limelight Networks Inc says will take a charge in Q2 2016 for full amount of $51 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.