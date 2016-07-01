版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六

BRIEF-Toyota motor USA says SAAR for June U.S auto sales tracking at under 17 mln units - conf call

July 1 Toyota Motor Sales USA Says

* Seasonally Adjusted Annualized Rate For June Us Auto Sales Tracking At Under 17 Million Units - Conf call

* Still think we'll see "very very good business" in u.s. In second half of year - conf call

* Will have over half a million trucks wholesaled in the second half of the year - conf call Further company coverage:

