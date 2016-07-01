BRIEF-Toyota motor USA says SAAR for June U.S auto sales tracking at under 17 mln units - conf call

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Toyota Motor Sales USA Says
* Seasonally Adjusted Annualized Rate For June Us Auto Sales Tracking At Under 17 Million Units - Conf call
* Still think we'll see "very very good business" in u.s. In second half of year - conf call
* Will have over half a million trucks wholesaled in the second half of the year - conf call Further company coverage:
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.