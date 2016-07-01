版本:
BRIEF-United Airlines - Launches new nonstop service between SFIA and Auckland

July 1 (Reuters) -

* United Airlines says launches new nonstop service between San Francisco International Airport and Auckland, New Zealand

* United Airlines says inaugural service to Auckland also marks official start of Airline's joint venture agreement with Air New Zealand Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

