版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 00:24 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says interest from Mondelez is credit negative for A1/P-1 rated Hershey

July 1 (Reuters) -

* Moody's says interest from Mondelez is credit negative for A1/P-1 rated Hershey

* Action does not currently affect its A1/P-1 ratings or stable outlook Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐