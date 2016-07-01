版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 00:41 BJT

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz USA reports reports June sales of 28,473 vehicles, up 1.5%

July 1 Mercedes-Benz USA :

* Mercedes-Benz USA - reports June sales of 28,473 vehicles, up 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

