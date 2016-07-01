BRIEF-Huawei Technologies to offer budget smartphones in Japan - Nikkei

July 1 (Reuters) -

* Huawei Technologies to offer budget smartphones in Japan - Nikkei

* Huawei Technologies plans to release inexpensive models priced at around 10,000 yen ($97.53) this year in Japan -

* In the near future, Huawei will open its first specialty shop for its products in Japan - Nikkei

* Huawei looks to double its business in Japan in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2985eTv)