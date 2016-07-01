BRIEF-S&P says Lions Gate Entertainment ratings remain on creditwatch negative

July 1 S&P:

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp ratings remain on creditwatch negative on the company's pending acquisition of Starz LLC

* Creditwatch placement reflects risk Lions Gate's credit measures might not improve to levels appropriate for 'BB-' rating and its announcement to acquire Starz LLC

* "Although we expect incremental cost savings primarily from a tax standpoint, we believe acquisition will weaken Lions Gate's core financial measures" Source text (bit.ly/29bqjAz)