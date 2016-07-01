版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-Time Inc plans significant reorganization to generate non-print revenue- WSJ

July 1 (Reuters) -

* Time Inc plans significant reorganization to generate non-print revenue- WSJ, citing sources

Source (on.wsj.com/29mnevY) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

