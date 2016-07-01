版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 02:01 BJT

BRIEF-Fidelity National Information Services files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed

July 1 Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text :1.usa.gov/29cHwHk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

