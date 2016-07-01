BRIEF-Kosmos Energy amends multi-currency revolving letter of credit facility agreement - SEC filing

July 1 Kosmos Energy Ltd:

* Amended and restated existing multi-currency revolving letter of credit facility agreement - SEC filing

* Amended facility agreement will become effective as of July 3, 2016

* Amendments to decrease total maximum size of facility agreement from $150 million to $125 million with $75 million of initial available commitments

* Amendments to increase interest rate from 0.5 pct to 0.8 pct per annum on amounts under letters of credit issued under amended facility agreement