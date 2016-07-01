版本:
BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies files for common stock offering of up to 9.7 mln shares

July 1 Lion Biotechnologies Inc

* files for common stock offering of up to 9.7 million shares by selling stockholders - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29eS8af Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

