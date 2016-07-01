版本:
BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands enters into fifth amendment to credit agreement

July 1 Amplify Snack Brands Inc :

* Entered into a fifth amendment to credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Fifth amendment to credit agreement increases the revolving credit commitment from $25 million to $40 million Source text - bit.ly/29ka3ya Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

