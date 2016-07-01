版本:
BRIEF-CDC provides update on multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli infections linked to flour

July 1 CDC :

* Multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli O121 infections linked to flour ; 4 more ill people have been reported from 4 state

* One new state, Indiana, has been added to the list of states with people ill due to Escherichia coli o121 infections linked to flour Source text - bit.ly/1sqaiw2 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

