2016年 7月 2日

BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

July 1 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29i4oY5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

