2016年 7月 2日

BRIEF-Standard General L.P. reports passive stake of 6.7 pct in FBR & Co as of June 24

July 1 Standard General L.P.:

* Reports a passive stake of 6.7 percent in FBR & Co as of June 24, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/298EIxG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

