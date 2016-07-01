版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals board appoints Deirdre Cunnane as principal financial officer

July 1 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* On June 30, board appointed Deirdre A. Cunnane, as co's principal financial officer until a CFO is named - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/298FkTN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

