GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Carmax Inc:
* Thomas Folliard, CEO informed the company's board of directors that he would retire as CEO effective August 31, 2016
* Carmax Inc says following Thomas's retirement, it is anticipated that company's president, William D. Nash, will assume the role of CEO - SEC Filing
* Executive chairman of the board
* On June 28, 2016 the board approved a $750 million expansion of the company's share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29bGxLm) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.