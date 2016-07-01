版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-COPsync files for mixed shelf of up to $25 mln - SEC Filing

July 1 COPsync Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29kiWb6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

