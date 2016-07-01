版本:
2016年 7月 2日

BRIEF-Bio-Techne to buy Space Import-Export Srl of Milan, Italy

July 1 Bio-Techne Corp:

* Techne Corp says to acquire Space Import-Export Srl of Milan, Italy

* Bio-Techne- Space's Luca Cicchetti, will remain with Bio-Techne as managing director and lead Co's southern European commercial operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

