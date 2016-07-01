版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Wingstop says stockholder may offer, sell in offerings, up to 12.8 mln shares

July 1 Wingstop Inc :

* Selling stockholder may offer and sell, from time to time, in one or more offerings, up to 12.8 million shares of common stock - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/298I8Ar Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

