版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT's board approves extension until July 2017 for existing share repurchase program

July 1 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

* Board of directors approved an extension until July 2017 of the company's existing share repurchase program - sec filing

* Extended repurchase program permits repurchase of up to $475 million of company's common shares - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/298HWkx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐