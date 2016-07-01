版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六

BRIEF-Kayne Anderson MLP Investment reports net assets of $2.2 bln as of June 30

July 1 Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co

* As of June 30, 2016 , company's net assets were $2.2 billion, and its net asset value per share was $19.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

