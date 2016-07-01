版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher entered into $2 bln bridge credit agreement, $2 bln term loan agreement and $2.5 bln revolving credit agreement

July 1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* On July 1, entered into $2.0 billion bridge credit agreement, $2.0 billion term loan agreement, and $2.5 billion revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

