BRIEF-Tubemogul entered into amendment on loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

July 1 Tubemogul Inc

* Entered into a third amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing

* Amendment extended advance request period for existing $5 million capital equipment financing facility from March 31, 2016 to Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

