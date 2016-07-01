版本:
BRIEF-Flexsteel Industries says entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank NA

July 1 Flexsteel Industries Inc

* Says on June 30, 2016, Flexsteel Industries entered into a credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing

* Says $10 million revolving line of credit is short-term, unsecured and matures on June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

