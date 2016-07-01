版本:
BRIEF-Invuity files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million

July 1 Invuity Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

