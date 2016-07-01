版本:
BRIEF-Murray Energy Corp said it could lay off as many as 4,400 employees - WSJ

July 1 (Reuters) -

* Murray Energy Corp said it could lay off as many as 4,400 employees, or around 80% of workforce- WSJ, citing notice sent to workers

* Murray Energy Corp anticipates "massive workforce reductions in September" - WSJ, citing notice Source text - (on.wsj.com/29mZXtN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

