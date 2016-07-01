BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust entered interest rate swap transaction with Keybank National Association

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc
* On June 30, through Nexpoint Residential Trust operating partnership, entered interest rate swap transaction with Keybank National Association
* Says swap has an effective date of July 1, 2016 and a termination date of June 1, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.