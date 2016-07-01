版本:
BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust entered interest rate swap transaction with Keybank National Association

July 1 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc

* On June 30, through Nexpoint Residential Trust operating partnership, entered interest rate swap transaction with Keybank National Association

* Says swap has an effective date of July 1, 2016 and a termination date of June 1, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

