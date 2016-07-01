版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Cumberland Farms to recall caramel sea salt delights flavor of premium chocolate treats due to possible presence of peanuts

July 1 Cumberland Farms Inc

* Cumberland Farms announces voluntary recall of its caramel sea salt delights flavor of cumberland farms premium chocolate treats due to possible presence of peanuts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

