BRIEF-California American Water finalizes application for new revenue to fund infrastructure, service improvements

July 1 American Water Works Company Inc :

* California American Water finalizes application for new revenue to fund infrastructure, service improvements

* Says application will set rates in 2018, 2019 and 2020. New rates would go into effect on January 1, 2018

* Says application seeks a revenue increase statewide of $51 million over three-year period

* Rate increase will vary by operating district, customers to be notified about proposed change