BRIEF-REC Silicon says fire at Moses Lake hits Q3 output forecast

FTSE extends losses ahead of May speech, Europe lower too
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares fell on Tuesday, weighed by miners and autos, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.
July 4 Rec Silicon Asa
* Says updates q3 production estimate due to incident
* During startup of silane iv an oil fire occurred in one of three gas fired oil heaters
* There were no injuries or releases of process chemicals caused by this incident
* Currently anticipates restart of silane iv will occur in mid july and that production rates may be limited to approximately two thirds capacity of silane iv through q3
* Q3 granular polysilicon production is currently estimated at 3,800 mt, which is about 800 mt below q3 volume previously guided.
* At this time there is no anticipated change to previously guided q4 granular polysilicon production volume
* Silane iii started up in may and is operating at near full capacity
* FBR facility was not impacted, however, FBR capacity will be impacted by silane gas limitations caused by this incident
* Fire in silane iv resulted in damage to gas fired oil heater involved in incident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Hyundai Motor Group agonising over capacity of Mexico plant
LONDON, Jan 17 Carlyle Group has agreed to become the largest shareholder in Johannesburg-based Global Credit Ratings (GCR), the U.S. buyout fund said on Tuesday, looking to broaden the pan-African ratings agency's services.