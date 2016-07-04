BRIEF-Alloycorp to be taken private by shareholder

July 4 Alloycorp Mining Inc :
* Alloycorp announces going private transaction with its
principal shareholder
* Says privatization will be effected through an
amalgamation of company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary
of RCF
* Says special committee concluded that consideration was
fair to company's shareholders
* Says board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote
in favour of amalgamation resolution
* Entered into privatization agreement of co by major
shareholders, Resource Capital Fund IV LP and Resource Capital
Fund VI LP
* Says shareholders of Alloycorp, other than RCF, will
receive $0.05 for each common share
* Says board formed a special committee comprised of
independent directors to evaluate amalgamation
* RCF agreed to forebear remaining loans, waive any defaults
under outstanding loans and related security documents until
august 31
* Entered agreement for privatization of co by major
shareholders, Resource Capital Fund IV L.P. and Resource Capital
Fund VI L.P.
