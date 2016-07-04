版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 4日 星期一 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Burkhalter Group acquires two electrical companies in Lachen

July 4 Burkhalter Holding AG :

* Burkhalter Group acquires two electrical companies in Lachen

* Is buying M + H Elektro AG and Jurt Elektro AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐