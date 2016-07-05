BRIEF-Gottex to issue a total of 37 mln shares in connection with its recapitalisation

July 5 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd
:
* Announces take-up and number of new shares to be issued in
connection with its recapitalisation
* A total amount of 36,993,483 new shares will be issued
* Confirms that 4,959,213 new shares have been subscribed by
and allocated to existing shareholders
* Expects gross proceeds of approximately 7.0 million Swiss
francs ($7.21 million) and conversion of liabilities in an
aggregate amount of approximately 5.6 million Swiss francs into
equity
($1 = 0.9715 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)