Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
July 3 Tesla Motors Inc :
* Produced 18,345 vehicles in Q2, an increase of 20% from Q1
* Due to steep production ramp, almost half of quarter's production occurred in final four weeks
* In total, Tesla expects to produce and deliver about 50,000 vehicles during second half of 2016
* Due to extreme production ramp,high mix of customer-ordered vehicles still on trucks and ships at end of quarter, deliveries lower than anticipated
* Tesla Q2 2016 vehicle production and deliveries
* Exited quarter consistently producing just under 2,000 vehicles per week
* Tesla expects output to reach 2,200 vehicles per week in Q3 and 2,400 vehicles per week in Q4
* Tesla Q2 deliveries were lower than anticipated at 14,370 vehicles, consisting of 9,745 model s and 4,625 model X
* In total, 5,150 customer-ordered vehicles were still in transit at end of quarter and will be delivered in early Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp