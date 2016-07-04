版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 4日 星期一 13:03 BJT

BRIEF-SGS says to acquire Compliance Certification Services

July 4 SGS SA

* Says to acquire Compliance Certification Services Inc., Taiwan

* Says CCSrf employs more than 300 staff and generated 2015 revenues of approximately TWD 800 million Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

