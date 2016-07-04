版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 4日 星期一 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer acquires Geka and doubles size of its most profitable business unit

July 4 Sulzer AG :

* Acquires Geka and doubles the size of its most profitable business unit

* Enterprise value is 260 million euros ($289.46 million) (282 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/29pUSUr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

