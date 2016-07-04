BRIEF-Sulzer acquires Geka and doubles size of its most profitable business unit

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 4 Sulzer AG :
* Acquires Geka and doubles the size of its most profitable business unit
* Enterprise value is 260 million euros ($289.46 million) (282 million Swiss francs) Source text - bit.ly/29pUSUr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted its share of a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
* Says Hozan Investment Co Ltd acquires 99.73 percent outstanding common shares of Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd