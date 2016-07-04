BRIEF-Gategroup Holding: HNA releases prelim interim result of public tender offer

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 4 Gategroup Holding AG :
* HNA releases preliminary interim result of public tender offer for Gategroup Holding AG
* Up to expiration of initial acceptance period on July 1, 2016, a total of 16,414,959 gategroup shares have been tendered into offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted its share of a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
* Says Hozan Investment Co Ltd acquires 99.73 percent outstanding common shares of Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd