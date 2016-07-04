版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 4日 星期一 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding: HNA releases prelim interim result of public tender offer

July 4 Gategroup Holding AG :

* HNA releases preliminary interim result of public tender offer for Gategroup Holding AG

* Up to expiration of initial acceptance period on July 1, 2016, a total of 16,414,959 gategroup shares have been tendered into offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐