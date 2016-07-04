BRIEF-EMA concludes second infringement procedure inquiry against Roche

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 4 European Medicines Agency (EMA):
* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded its second inquiry within the framework of its infringement procedure against Roche
* The aim of the inquiry was to investigate allegations that Roche failed to comply with its pharmacovigilance obligations in relation to 19 of its centrally authorised products
* Report will form the basis for the European Commission's decision on whether or not the matter should be pursued and financial penalties should be imposed
* Assessment by agency of impact of the additional data provided by Roche on medicines concerned has not identified any important new safety concerns
* Reviews have not led to any changes in the terms of the marketing authorisations of these medicines Link to press release: (bit.ly/29daA43) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted its share of a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
* Says Hozan Investment Co Ltd acquires 99.73 percent outstanding common shares of Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd