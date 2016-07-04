版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-New Value announces change in shareholder position

July 4 New Value AG :

* Blue Edge - Peak Growth Fund, Luxembourg, has sold its entire shareholding interest in New Value of 15.82 pct to Mont Grinnell Financiere SA, Neuchatel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

