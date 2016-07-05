BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces C$35 million treasury offering

July 5 Mandalay Resources Corp
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for metallurgical
improvement projects at Bjorkdal and Cerro Bayo
* Says reaffirming 2016 production guidance of 100,000 -
115,000 ounces of gold, 3,000 - 3,500 tonnes of antimony
* Net proceeds of offering will also be used for increased
exploration activities across all company's mines
* Mandalay resources corporation announces c$35 million
treasury offering
* Underwriter has agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 30.4
million common shares at a price of c$1.15 per common share
* Reaffirming its previously issued company-wide 2016
production and cash cost guidance of 2.9 - 3.3 million ounces of
silver
