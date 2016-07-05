版本:
BRIEF-Gladstone Land acquires farm in Florida

July 5 Gladstone Land Corp :

* Gladstone Land acquires farm in Florida

* Deal for $5.1 million

* Lease agreement with grower, marketer of fresh vegetables for a 7-year lease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

