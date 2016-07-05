版本:
BRIEF-Bloomin' Brands plans to develop 26 outback steakhouse and Abbraccio restaurants in Middle East over next five years

July 5 Bloomin' Brands Inc

* Plans to develop 26 outback steakhouse and Abbraccio restaurants in Middle East over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

