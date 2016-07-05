版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Spectra Energy announces quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share

July 5 Spectra Energy Corp

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.405 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

