BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics says will sell to investors about 7.4 mln shares at 50 cents per share

July 5 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc

* Entered into agreements with two new institutional investors for direct offering with gross proceeds of $3.7 million

* Will sell to investors approximately 7.4 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

