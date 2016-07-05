版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-IntelGenx, RedHill sign agreement for commercialization of Rizaport

July 5 IntelGenx Technologies Corp :

* IntelGenx and RedHill Biopharma announce signing of definitive agreement for commercialization of Rizaport with Grupo Juste for Spain and additional potential territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

