2016年 7月 6日

BRIEF-BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd says 390,420 ordinary shares offered by selling shareholders

July 5 Bos Better Online Solutions Ltd

* BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd says 390,420 ordinary shares offered by selling shareholders - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29n4aNy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

