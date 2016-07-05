版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-Yahoo suitors to offer up their third round of bids Wednesday- Recode

July 5 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo suitors to offer up their third round of bids Wednesday; remaining bidders told final selection to take place around July 18 - Recode Source text : (on.recode.net/29iZWdE) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

